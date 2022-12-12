Likud and United Torah Judaism are putting the finishing touches on their coalition agreements, some of the details of which were revealed Monday evening, Channel 12 News reported.

The agreement stipulates that a representative of the rabbinate will participate in the committee for work permits on Shabbat, electricity will not be generated on Shabbat, the government will finance a Geniza of holy books and the government will establish and finance bodies that will answer halakhic questions received from the public.

In addition, the number of beaches at which men and women are separated will be expanded, haredi cities will benefit from an additional discount on public transportation, and the budget for haredi culture in the Ministry of Education will be at least NIS 100 million.

Affirmative action will be applied to the haredim in government agencies, hospital managers will be able to ban the introduction of chametz on Passover, the bagrut reform will be abolished and Talmud studies for secular students will be increased.

The two factions agreed that the closure of the "Reform Wing" in the Diaspora Ministry will be considered, any government service provided on the Internet will also be provided by phone or face-to-face and the previous government's kosher phone reform will be canceled.

According to the reported agreement, UTJ chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf will be named Housing and Construction Minister and be given authority over the Israel Land Authority, and MK Moshe Gafni is expected to serve as chairman of the Finance Committee.

In addition, Meir Porush will serve as Minister for Jerusalem Affairs and Tradition, Uri Makalev as a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Transportation and in the Prime Minister's Office, and Yitzchak Tesler as Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Welfare or in a ministry that will be agreed with Prime Minister Netanyahu,

Other UTJ Mks will serve as the chairmen of various Knesset committees.