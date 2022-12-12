The condition of Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the most prominent rabbis in the Religious Zionist sector in Israel, improved slightly Monday after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Friday. However, Rabbi Druckman remains in serious but stable condition.

The 90-year-old rabbi was diagnosed with a symptomatic case of SARS-CoV-2 Friday, ten months after he was infected with the virus and recovered.

At 8:30 this evening, a mass prayer' will be held for the recovery of Rabbi Druckman in the Western Wall plaza and in religious Zionist yeshivas throughout the country.

The rabbi’s family said Sunday evening that Rabbi Druckman has been receiving oxygen since he was diagnosed Friday.

“The rabbi did not feel well last Friday,” the family said in a statement, “and after he underwent various examinations, including a coronavirus test, it was found that the rabbi was positive for COVID.”

“The rabbi is at home and is being treated by a medical team that has been accompanying him both during emergencies and routine situations. This treatment includes providing him with oxygen, fluids, and various medications, based on the doctors’ recommendations for treating COVID.”

“According to the doctors who are treating the rabbi, the rabbi is in serious but stable condition, the same condition the rabbi has been in since Saturday morning. The public is requested to pray for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milkah.”