National Security Minister-designate Itamar Ben-Gvir issued an ultimatum that the government would not be formed unless he is given the position of deputy head of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation.

Speaking at the weekly Otzma Yehudit faction meeting Monday, Ben-Gvir said: "As long as MKs in the Likud prevent me from assuming the position of deputy head of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, we will not be able to form a government. This is an ideological demand."

He added: "The insistence of all kinds of elements in Likud makes us realize that maybe someone doesn't really want to deliver what we were promised and what we spoke og"

Ben-Gvir also referred to his regular ascents to the Temple Mount and said that he would not stop them. "I will go up to the Temple Mount soon. I will also act against the racism on the Temple Mount where a Jew cannot drink from the tap. This is racism."