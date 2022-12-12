The Lapid government is planning on filibustering the Likud’s bid to take control of the top Knesset leadership position Monday, a senior Likud lawmaker warned Monday.

The Knesset is slated to vote Monday on a replacement for outgoing Knesset Speaker MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid), with the right-wing bloc expected to back the Likud nominee, MK Yariv Levin.

Replacing Levy as Knesset Speaker is an important step towards establishing effective control over the Knesset’s agenda, and is necessary for the rightist bloc prior to the establishment of a new government, if it is to pass laws demanded by the Likud’s coalition allies as a condition for their support for the government.

However, Likud MK Yoav Kish warned Monday that the outgoing government is preparing to drag out the process of voting in a new Knesset Speaker, hoping to filibuster Likud efforts to pass legislation before a new government is formed.

“This is a very important day for us in the Knesset,” Kish said. “They dragged this out for us a week, and now I have been informed that they are planning to disgrace the Knesset. I am planning on meeting with the Knesset Speaker and I hope that there will be no contempt for the court, and I hope that we don’t have any last-minute encore from Mickey Levy.”