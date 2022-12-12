The 25th Knesset is slated to vote in Likud MK Yariv Levin as interim Knesset Speaker Monday, paving the way for the right-wing bloc’s plan to pass several key pieces of legislation before forming a new government.

Despite this step, the incoming Netanyahu government will likely only be sworn in after the upcoming Hanukkah holiday, further delaying the transfer of power.

Likud officials predict the new coalition will face difficulties in passing laws demanded by the party’s right-wing allies prior to the formation of a new government, with the new government unlikely to be sworn in before the end of the Hanukkah festival on December 26th.

Shas, the Religious Zionist Party, and Otzma Yehudit have all demanded the right-wing bloc pass a package of bills prior to the government’s formation, in order to ensure that their coalition agreements can be fulfilled.

On Sunday, Netanyahu finalized his plan to appoint Levin as interim Knesset Speaker, prior to the government’s establishment, in order to push the bills in question through the Knesset.

However, Netanyahu and Levin sparred Sunday evening over the latter’s demand that the new government move forward with sweeping judicial reforms, including the Override Clause – allowing the Knesset to veto Supreme Court rulings striking down Knesset laws – and a bill giving the Knesset a greater say in the appointment of new judges.

Netanyahu refused to give Levin a "blank check", and asked him to carry out the reforms of the justice system gradually and to wait for the dramatic reforms which Levin wished to carry out.

In light of this Levin turned down the Justice Portfolio and on Sunday Netanyahu decided to appoint him as interim Speaker of the Knesset. Levin promised to resign before the new government is sworn in, but there is a possibility that he will be reappointed and will serve as the permanent speaker.