Iran has reportedly stopped channeling funds to several Palestinian Arab factions, leading to a financial crisis, i24NEWS reported on Sunday, citing Palestinian Authority-based media.

The Al-Quds newspaper quoted unnamed sources in Lebanon as saying that the factions, mainly within the Gaza Strip, are currently suffering a financial crisis due to the Iranian decision, which was taken three months ago.

The sources did not name the factions that were affected by the decision. However, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) are believed to be among the factions that depend on Iranian funding, according to i24NEWS.

Additionally, the sources indicated that the factions use Iranian money to pay the salaries of their leaders and members and to cover the costs of their "various activities."

The sources also noted that institutions affiliated with some factions might stop working due to their inability to pay electricity bills. This could include media outlets belonging to these groups.

In the past, Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials have admitted that Iran provided their groups with financial and military assistance.

Hamas and Iran had seemingly restored ties that had been strained in recent years, as evident in the summer of 2017 when Hamas leader Haniyeh thanked Iran for its "unlimited" support for the Al-Qassam Brigades and its contribution to the development of Hamas' military capabilities.

Hamas deputy leader Salah Al-Aruri has made several visits to Iran in recent years in which he met with senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, another indication that the rift is over.

In August, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met in Tehran with Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Nahala, where he lashed out at Israel.