MK Ahmed Tibi (Hadash-Ta’al) was interviewed on the podcast of former journalist Nadav Perry and said that he supports the re-establishment of the Joint List Party, including the Ra'am faction.

On the Zionist left that makes up the “bloc of change”, Tibi said that "these people never stood by us. When we demonstrated, they were busy drinking espresso in Tel Aviv." Tibi clarified, "We are not part of Lapid's bloc."

In the conversation with Perry, Tibi analyzed the chain of events that led to the dissolution of the Joint List, and rejected the criticism of Prime Minister Yair Lapid who did not prevent it.

"Lapid could not have done anything to prevent the dissolution of the Joint List," he stated.

MK Tibi also said, "Netanyahu legitimized and whitewashed Mansour Abbas and then made him a terrorist supporter, all because of a distinct political interest and in the ugliest way, as only he can do."