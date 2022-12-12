Iran on Sunday released on bail two actresses and a male theater director who were detained in November for making a video supporting the country's protest movement, AFP reported, citing local media.

"Theater director Hamid Pourazari and actresses Soheila Golestani and Faezeh Aeen, were released on Sunday evening," the ISNA news agency said.

Iran has seen ongoing protests in the last two months, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.

UN rights experts say thousands of peaceful protesters have also been arrested, including many women, children and journalists, and at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.

On November 30, rights groups announced the arrest of Pourazari and Golestani following the release of a video in which ten women and six men from Iran's film and theatre industries stood silently in turn in front of the camera.

None of the women in the viral video wore head coverings, which "broke the law", according to ISNA.

Authorities have reported thousands of arrests in connection with the protests -- including film, political and sporting personalities.

In late November, Iranian authorities released on bail former international soccer player Voria Ghafouri and prominent dissident Hossein Ronaghi, two of the most prominent figures detained in the crackdown on the protests.

The arrest of Ghafouri, who is Kurdish and had spoken out in support of the protests, had sparked an outcry as the Iranian team plays in the World Cup in Doha.