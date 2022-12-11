IDF soldiers and the Mista'arvim counterterrorism unit of the Border Police on Sunday evening arrested three wanted terrorists in Jenin on suspicion of planning to carry out a shooting attack.

One of the terrorists is the main suspect in the plot, and two of his family members were arrested with him.

During the arrest operation, a gun battle developed between IDF forces and armed terrorists. In addition, violent disturbances developed that included shooting and throwing explosive devices at the soldiers, who returned fire.

Palestinian Arab sources reported that three terrorists were injured. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces.

The Border Police officers also seized a number of weapons, including an M-16 rifle, which was used by the terrorists in their attempts to attack IDF soldiers.

Last Thursday morning, IDF soldiers entered Jenin in order to carry out an operation to arrest wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity.

Palestinian Arabs reported that a gun battle broke out in the area. The Palestinian Authority’s health bureau said that three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

Three wanted terrorists were arrested.

In a separate operation that morning, IDF soldiers arrested the father and brother of the terrorist who carried out an attempted shooting attack near Ofra a day earlier. They were arrested in the Palestinian Arab village of Silwad in the Ramallah area.