Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition intends on splitting the job of the Attorney General into two separate positions: Attorney General and Prosecutor General, according to a report by Channel 12 News.

This split was already planned by outgoing Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar, who received authorization from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to do so.

The Justice Ministry says that Baharav-Miara does not intend on resigning, not due to the government's intent to split her position and not due to her opposition to new lawmaking initiatives.

In the meantime, designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will bring the appointment of MK Yariv Levin as interim Speaker of the Knesset to a vote in the Knesset plenum, in light of the delay in electing a replacement for the current Speaker, Mickey Levy, Channel 13 News is reporting.

In addition to replacing the Speaker of the Knesset, the political system is also preparing to begin lawmaking that would approve the appointment of two senior ministers: Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri and Otzma Yehudit head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The members of the Likud voted unanimously in a phone conference to accept Netanyahu's request to appoint Levin.

Netanyahu has not yet decided who will be chosen to be the permanent Speaker, and it would seem that he will choose from three candidates: MKs David Amsalem, Amir Ohana, and Ofir Akunis. The decision will also almost certainly point to who will be chosen as Foreign Minister since if Ohana won't be dubbed speaker, he will probably receive the Foreign Ministry.

Netanyahu is considering offering Ron Dermer, the former Israeli ambassador to the United States, the position of minister in charge of the National Security Council.