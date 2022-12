Former United States Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz got engaged Sunday.

In a tweet Sunday, Berkowitz wrote: “She said yes,” above a photo of himself with his new fiancé.

Berkowitz, who served in the Trump administration from 2019 through the end of Trump’s presidency in January 2021, is one of the architects of the Abraham Accords, joining Jared Kushner in talks with a number of Arab and Muslim states to promote the plan.