Israeli police announced Sunday that they will resume their efforts to locate a missing haredi teenager, after DNA evidence linked to the case was found.

Police searches in the Mount Meron area of northern Israel will be resumed Monday for Modi’in Illit resident Moishe Kleinerman, more than nine months after his disappearance.

Kleinerman, 17, was last seen in the Meron area, though authorities have previously said they suspect he may have been smuggled out of the country.

Last week, Kleinerman’s mother, Giti Kleinerman, said no progress had been made in efforts to locate her son.

"Despite the efforts and searches of the Israel Police, the IDF's missing persons unit, the Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Drone Unit and other professional agencies, not a single clue has been found that would shed light on the cause of our Moishe's disappearance," she said.

Mrs. Kleinerman noted that one line of the investigation has focused on the possibility that Moishe was abducted by a suspected pedophile who is believed to have targeted haredi boys.

"It's hard to get through week after week without our dear Moishe," said the mother, "I know that there is some line of investigation related to a person who probably harmed haredi children and boys, but the haredi public is unwilling to file complaints with the police or speak about it. I myself have met those who have been harmed in Jerusalem and I called on the rabbis and the parents of the children and boys who were affected to make their voices heard and go to the police to complain. I am ready to go to the police together with the victims. Please help us bring Moishe home. How much longer will this go one?"

"At the same time, we are grateful and continue to be moved by all the support, prayers and love that the Jewish people in Israel and the world continue to shower on us. There is nothing like our amazing people. Moishe became everyone's child and the time has come for us to solve this mystery."