A unique photo exhibition called "On the Road" is currently on display within the Gush Etzion community of Tekoa's Artists' Colony. The exhibition, organized by the area's "Resilience Center" (Mircaz Hosen), highlights the complex realities of traveling on the roads in the area.

The week-long exhibit is featuring photos taken by residents of Karmei Tzur, Ibei Hanachal, and Pnei Kedem, who took part in a workshop held by renowned photographer Meir Alipur and psychologist Einat Landskron, who serves a therapist at the Resilience center. The photos reflect the reality on the area roads, in the eyes of the photographers.

Unfortunately the residents of Gush Etzion often traverse the beautiful roads in the area with trepidation, and are seen by drivers and passengers through protected windows as a result of hostile attacks in the area.

The "On the Road" photo exhibition was created with a desire to give the residents who live in remote communities a chance to express themselves, as they travel to and from work on a daily basis, often with the fear of being targeted, which causes feelings of stress and insecurity.

Alipur and Landskron allowed participants to view their experience on these familiar roads in a different way, and to explore the beauty they see during their times of added vigilance.

Commenting on the exhibit, Gush Etzion Regional Council Head, and Yesha Council Chairman Shlomo Ne'eman said: "One of the ways to create resilience is through art, which both expands the mind and allows us to deal with reality. We see here a collaboration between the Resilience Center and the unique Artists' Colony in Tekoa, and we applaud the initiative."

Dr. Rachel Naumberg, head of the Resilience Center said: "By connecting to art in general and the world of photography in particular, we wanted to offer the residents additional perspectives on observing the paths they take every day. All of this is of course was only possible with the help of a military escort, which illustrates the inability to feel safe stopping on the sides of the road. Our Resilience Center works in different ways to strengthen the ability to cope and provide a sense of security and resilience among all our residents."

Na'ama Lahav, the curator of the exhibition, said: "The photographs hanging in the exhibition are equivalent to small open windows, and the goal is to give visitors the opportunity that the participants of the workshops had - to get out of the car freely, and touch the stones of the area, the plants, the people, and the landscapes."

"Each photo is another step towards healing, both for the photographer, or the visitor, who will be able to see things differently, the next time they approach the spot where the photo was taken."