The United Torah Judaism is demanding that the Likud party anchor in the coalition agreement with the two parties a commitment to construct an access road from Route 4 to Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak and is furious at the Likud's refusal to do so.

In recent years, various parties have tried to promote the move, but so far progress has been made. The new road demanded by United Torah Judaism would be an emergency route, serving response teams such as United Hatzalah, and prevent cases where ambulances get stuck in traffic at the entrance to the city of Bnei Brak and are unable to bring patients to the hospital in a timely manner.

According to a report by Avi Rabina, Likud is refusing the proposal to anchor the construction of the road in the coalition agreements. Likud made it clear to UTJ that they would resolve the issue with the Ministry of Transportation after the formation of the government.

The UTJ said in response that the issue "is about saving lives, and the reason for 'the Likud's] insistence is unclear."