The three-year-old girl who was killed when a safety fence collapsed on her in Ness Ziona last Thursday has been named as Elin Ehud.

Elin was one of four siblings. Her parents have decided to donate her corneas

The family said: said: "The family was walking along the playground. Elin climbed a fence that was not fixed in place and the fence collapsed on her. The smile never left Elin's face, she was a child full of light, so we decided to donate Elin's corneas, to give light to others."

The police continue to investigate the tragedy and have collected footage from security cameras in the area.

The current suspicion is that a service provider arrived at the park, removed the safety fence that serves as a sort of "gate" for vehicles to enter the park - and did not return the fence to its place.