The police announced Sunday that they are investigating whether what was previously believed to be a car accident which occurred in Tel Aviv on Thursday is actually a nationalistically motivated terrorist attack.

In the accident, a motorcyclist was moderately injured after being hit by a Palestinian Arab who was staying in Israel illegally.

The Palestinian Arab was arrested and questioned by a police investigation team.

Over the weekend, the Shabak began to suspect that the motive for the 'accident' was nationalist, and the suspect was transferred for further investigation.

In a conversation with Channel 12 News from the hospital, the injured man said, "I knew from the beginning. The man saw me outside the synagogue, I was wearing tzizit and talking to a friend. He sped into the synagogue, continued with my motorcycle for another 40 meters - he didn't blow the horn or anything."