On Saturday evening, the IDF spokesman announced a new exercise soon to commence in the IDF, one designed to improve the readiness of units based in the north of the country.

The exercise, dubbed "Warm Winter Two," will last until Tuesday and aims to "enhance the combat readiness of IDF frontline troops as well as their logistics support in various scenarios including explosive events in the northern arena."

Around eight thousand troops will be participating in the exercise with another five thousand reservists who have received special call-up orders. Reservists started to receive call-up messages via official channels as well as on Whatsapp on Saturday evening.

"During the course of the exercise, troops will enhance their readiness for unexpected events as well as their ability to coordinate their moves with all relevant land-based forces," the IDF spokesman added. "The exercise will involve various units working in coordination."

Throughout the next few days, there will be significant troop movements in the north of the country. Despite the abruptness of the notice, the IDF stresses that the exercise was actually planned in advance as part of its operations scheduled for 2022.