Rabbi Chaim Druckman, one of the leading religious Zionist rabbis in Israel, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, it was reported on Saturday night.

Rabbi Druckman, 90 is symptomatic and not feeling well. During Shabbat, Rabbi Druckman stayed at his home in Mercaz Shapira and even prayed the Shabbat prayers.

This is not the first time Rabbi Druckman has contracted COVID. He recovered from the virus 10 months ago.

Rabbi Druckman's family asked the public to pray for his recovery.

Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to the news by saying: "Together with all the people of Israel, we pray for the complete recovery of our teacher and our rabbi, Rabbi Chaim Druckman. Please pray for the recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir Ben Milkah."