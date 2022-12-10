Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu informed MK Galit Distel-Atbaryan that, contrary to expectations, she would not receive a ministerial position in the upcoming government.

Likud MKs Miri Regev, Gila Gamaliel and Idit Silman revealed that they are expected to receive a position in the government.

In this evening's report by Emil Segal on Channel 12 News, it was stated that the Likud party received Netanyahu's decision with great surprise because Distel-Atbaryan has been one of Netanyahu's biggest supporters in the faction over the past year and a half.

The Likud believes, says Segal, that the background for the surprising decision is what was described in the media as a violent confrontation during the campaign, in the middle of which Netanyahu's advisers locked Distel-Atbaryan in the balcony of the Metzudat Ze'ev office building at the end of an argument over the conduct of the election campaign.