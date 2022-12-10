An IDF training grenade was found on Friday near the door of the house of journalist Shimon Ifergan in Be'er Sheva.

His family called the police, who arrived and safely removed the grenade and have opened an investigation into the incident.

For the past 10 years, Ifergan has been covering the field of crime on the Mako website, which said in a statement that Ifergan works "without fear and without bias, and will continue to do so despite the violence that has arrived - literally - at his doorstep."

The police said: "We appeal to the public to immediately report to the 100 hotline any suspicious object and leave the handling of the object to the police."