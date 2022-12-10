Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a rotation in the Foreign Ministry where, for the first two years, the foreign minister will be a senior member of the Likud party - either Yisrael Katz or Amir Ohana, and for the final two years the foreign minister will be former Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer.

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal reported that Likud MK Miri Regev is likely to be appointed education minister and be responsible for the torch lighting ceremony on Mount Herzl.

US officials have reportedly expressed a desire for former Ambassador Dermer to be given a senior position in the next Israeli government due to their experience working with him during the Obama Administration.

While Netanyahu's government clashed with the Obama Administration during Dermer's tenure over issues such as the signing of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, US officials have experience working with Dermer and are more comfortable with him than with other members of the new government.

Following Netanyahu's victory in Israel's latest national elections last month, he offered Dermer the position of head of the National Security Council; however, Dermer declined the offer, apparently due to family reasons as the position has an exceptionally high workload.