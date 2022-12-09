A series of private emails that were sent to all 168 members of the Republican National Committee after former President Donald Trump met with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes give an inside look at RNC members’ exasperation with Trump’s antics.

While several members of the RNC had called on Chair Ronna McDaniel to publicly denounce Trump for the meeting, a number of RNC members reportedly expressed their unease in the email conversation.

The emails contained comments directly relating to Trump’s dinner with West and Fuentes, according to the Washington Examiner, including calls for Republican leaders to denounce Trump.

“Is it just me or is anyone else struck by the incredible irony that Richard [Porter, national committeeman] was writing these wonderful words within 48 hours of Donald Trump having dinner with antisemite Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, also an antisemite and a racist, white nationalist,” committeeman Bill Palatucci wrote in a response to one of the emails, which were obtained by Politico.

“All Republican leaders need to stand up and denounce Trump’s actions and lack of judgment here,” he urged.

Other parts of the conversation lashed out at McDaniel for not demonstrating anger at Trump’s actions.

“I am flabbergasted at the lack of outrage from Ronna about this,” wrote Tennessee committeeman Oscar Brock. “I tweeted to her yesterday, asking her to condemn this. We must, as a party, oppose all racism and prejudice, and condemn those who accept and endorse it, which includes inviting neo-Nazi’s to dinner.”

McDaniel later denounced West and Fuentes, saying in a statement: "As I had repeatedly said, white supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party.”

