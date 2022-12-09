Former US President Donald Trump on Friday once again criticized US Jewish leaders, claiming they forgot he was the best US President for Israel.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump shared a link to an article by Jewish radio host Wayne Root, in which Root criticized American Jews for allegedly “gaslighting” Trump following his recent meeting with rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

“Thank you Wayne – You are great but how quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel,” Trump wrote in the post in which he shared Root’s article.

Trump came under fire in September after he criticized US Jews on his Truth Social platform and asserted that they do not appreciate what he has done for Israel.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later responded to Trump and said, "Donald Trump’s comments were antisemitic and insulting, both to Jews and our Israeli allies. We need to root out antisemitism everywhere it rears its ugly head. We need to call this out."

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said he did not think Trump’s remarks amounted to antisemitism.

Last month, Trump spoke at an event organized by the Zionist Organization of America, where he again criticized American Jews who don’t support Israel.

“You do have people in this country that happen to be Jewish that are not doing the right thing for Israel,” said Trump.

The former President has been criticized for his recent meeting with Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, including by members of the Republican Party.

Trump’s former Vice President, Mike Pence, said that Trump should apologize for the dinner with Fuentes though he said he didn’t believe Trump himself is antisemite and cited the fact that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, converted to Judaism and that the former President’s grandchildren are Jewish.

Trump reiterated in late November that he did not know Fuentes and did not know what his views were when he hosted him for dinner.

Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview, the former President said that he "had never heard of Nick Fuentes."

"I had never heard of the man — I had no idea what his views were, and they weren’t expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn't have been accepted," Trump stressed.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)