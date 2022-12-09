Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday criticized Israel again, calling on the international community not to deal with any Israeli government that does not recognize the principles of international legitimacy.

In a speech before the China-Arab Summit in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Abbas said, as quoted by the PA’s WAFA news agency, "These days, we miss a partner in Israel who believes in a two-state solution based on international legitimacy, signed agreements, and the renunciation of violence and terrorism. These are the principles that we are committed to and work according to."

He added, "Despite all of this, we will not abandon commitment to international law, and we look forward, amid these difficult circumstances, that you will continue to mobilize international support to implement the resolutions of international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative."

Abbas urged the international community to back “Palestine’s” efforts to obtain full membership in the United Nations, hold an international peace conference, achieve international protection for the Palestinian people, and implement UN resolutions related to the Palestinian cause, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334, and UN General Assembly Resolutions 181 and 194.

"The fact that the Israeli occupation remains there on the land of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital -- after the displacement of more than half of the Palestinian people from their land, more than 74 years ago -- raises several questions on the seriousness of the international system," the PA chairman charged.

He claimed that the international system "allows the Israeli occupation authorities to continue violating international law, establishing a system of racial discrimination with full elements, continuing unilateral actions and colonial settlement, killing, siege, displacement, home demolitions, and changing the identity of the city of Jerusalem."

Abbas recently criticized Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he would have to deal with Netanyahu even though he believed Netanyahu was not interested in making peace.

"I knew Netanyahu for a long time, since the 1990s ... He is a man who doesn't believe in peace but I have no other choice but to deal with him," Abbas said.

While Abbas claims that Netanyahu does not believe in peace, it is the PA chairman himself who has rejected multiple overtures from Israel over the years.

Abbas has repeatedly pushed for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, aimed at bypassing the US efforts to resume talks.

In September of 2020, the PA said it began preliminary diplomatic steps to hold an international conference, though nothing has yet materialized as a result of this effort.

Israeli-PA peace talks have been stalled since 2014, when the PA unilaterally applied to join international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.

