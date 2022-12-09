The protest letter published
The Forum of Former Police Commissioner published a letter signed by dozens of former senior police officers, calling for the independence of the police to be maintained against the background of the planned appointment of Itamar Ben-Gvir as Minister of National Security.

The document states that "the independence of the police is essential in a democratic country. The division of responsibilities between the IDF and the Israel Police is a central pillar of the concept of security. Keep politics away from them. Leave state security and law enforcement out of politics."

44 names appeared in the list of signatories, but the name of the former commissioner Roni Alsheich appears six times, former commissioner Shlomo Ahronishki signed 6 times, former commissioner Assaf Hefetz - 5 times, and Moshe Kardi and Yohanan Danino 6 times.

Among the signatories of the letter is Yehuda Wilek, a former police commissioner who died 3 years ago.

The designated minister Ben-Gvir responded on his Twitter account: "Continue to write every name 6 times, including shamelessly cynical use of the name of a person who has passed away. This will not help you. It is difficult for the sour-faced to come to terms with the fact that the people want a strong and clear policy. Underestimating the public's intelligence will not help you."