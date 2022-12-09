Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid joined a demonstration Friday against his successor, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and the new government slated to be established this month.

Protesters gathered in Tel Aviv Friday to condemn the new Netanyahu government even before its establishment.

Lapid railed against the incoming coalition, calling it the most extreme in Israel's history.

The Prime Minister's comments included barbs aimed directly at the Likud's haredi allies.

"We are here to tell the new government which is being established that we are not your dupes. We are not here just to pay taxes for you and to send our children to the army for a government which doesn't send its own children to the army."

Lapid also accused Noam party chief MK Avi Maoz of homophobia and misogyny, and cited Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's criminal record.

"Avi Maoz, who despises LGBT people and hates women, won't teach our children. And Itamar Ben-Gvir, a violent criminal who was convicted for supporting terrorism and never served in the army a day in his life, won't send our children into combat."

"What is being established right now is not a Likud government or a right-wing government, it is the most extreme, crazy government in the history of the country."

"Netanyahu is weak, and his partners - who are younger than him are more determined than he is and more radical than him - have forced him to give in, with no conditions. But we won't give in."

"We are fighting for the country we love, we are fighting for our democracy, we are fighting for our soldiers, we are fighting for our children's future. We will never, ever, give up."