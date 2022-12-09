Yesterday (Thursday) marked the end of the Cyber Dome exercise, led by the Joint Cyber Defense Division (JCDD) of the IDF J6 & Cyber Defense Directorate in cooperation with USCYBERCOM.



The exercise simulated several real-world cyber scenarios with the goal of improving the IDF and U.S. Cyber Command's readiness for growing cyber threats, with a focus on the Middle East. Elements from the IDF's Intelligence Directorate (J2) were incorporated into the exercise, which allow for the integration of cyber and intelligence personnel.



The exercise is a continuation of the IDF JCDD’s close cooperation with USCYBERCOM and expresses the growing partnership between the U.S. Armed Forces and the IDF in the cyber domain, which is reflected in joint and intensive operational activity in the various arenas.



The exercise was held for the first time at the GCC (Georgia Cyber Center), which is part of the U.S. Cyber Command and situated next to the Army Cyber Command headquarters in Augusta, Georgia. This is the seventh overall exercise.



The Head of the IDF J6 & Cyber and Defense Directorate, MG Eran Niv, and the Head of the JCDD, BG R., visited the exercise while it was being conducted and were equally impressed by the deep partnerships and the learning processes displayed by the different teams throughout the exercise.



Head of the IDF J6 & Cyber and Defense Directorate, MG Eran Niv:

"Cyberspace is a combat dimension that has been developing at a significant pace in recent years. Cyberwarfare is an ongoing global phenomenon with a wide range of possible effects in various spheres. This joint exercise expresses the deep cooperation between the IDF and U.S. Cyber Command in the cyber dimension, which is reflected in joint and daily operational activities in various arenas and diverse combat dimensions."



Head of the JCDD, BG R.: "The exercise, which is neither the first nor the last, practically reflects the challenges we face in the cyber domain, which changes from year to year and presents us with strategic challenges. The exercise proves the ground-breaking partnership between the bodies and the power of cooperation."



Commanding General of the United States Army Cyber Command, Lt. Gen. Maria B. Barrett:

"I am proud of the fantastic work and cooperation our American and ally Israeli cyber teams have done together as part of Cyber Dome VII. The United States and Israel have been long standing friends and partners from the beginning. In 1982, the same year author William Gibson coined the phrase cyberspace, Israel and the United States signed the General Security of Information Agreement. Israel and America have been strong cyber partners ever since. The Cyber Dome VII joint defensive exercise further strengthened this partnership with United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), Joint Force Headquarters – Cyber (Army) (JFHQ-C (A)), and Israel’s Cyber Defense Division (JCDD). This exercise fits in with our philosophy of Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) and will help Israel and America work more closely together to fend off future cyber threats."