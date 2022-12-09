This week we read about the battle between Yaakov and the Angel of Eisav.

During that battle, the angel touches Yaakov on his thigh and that causes Yaakov an injury that leaves him crippled - and the Torah tells us Yaakov left the battle victorious, but limping.

Then, it seems that Torah "pauses" the story and tells us something important - "This is why the Sons of Israel do not eat Gid Hanasheh" - and of course, reading this Pasuk, there's a lot of questions to be asked, on top of all - why does the Torah pause the story for this?

What's so significant about this injury?

And why is it so significant, that we refrain from eating a certain animal-body-part because of it?

What's going on here?

What's this all about?