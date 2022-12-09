Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will likely take “a hard look” at launching a third bid for the presidency if President Biden chooses not to run in 2024, a longtime adviser to Sanders said on Thursday, according to The Hill.

“I assume that he would give it a hard look,” the adviser, Faiz Shakir, was quoted as having told CBS News. “I don’t want to make a judgment for him. Obviously, it would be his choice to make. But I assume that he would want to reevaluate it.”

“He’d have to make a real judgment about his own vigor and his stamina and his desire and hunger and passion to do this a third time,” Shakir continued. “But if it were an open field? Yeah, I’m confident he would take another look at it.”

Sanders ran against Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, but dropped out of the race when he was unable to build on early momentum of winning some of the primaries. He subsequently endorsed Biden.

Sanders also sought the Democratic nomination in 2016 but lost to Hillary Clinton.

Biden has yet to make a formal announcement on 2024 run, but said after the recent midterm elections that he is targeting early next year for an official announcement.

Biden had previously confirmed in an interview this past December that he plans to run for re-election in 2024. That confirmation came after then-White House press secretary Jen Psaki had told reporters that Biden intends to run for re-election.

The Jewish senator has been criticized for his radical views on some issues, including Israel. Sanders has repeatedly criticized the Israeli government and has asserted that it is racist.

In 2019, Sanders caused an uproar when he told the J Street conference that the US should redirect its aid to Israel and give it to Gaza instead.