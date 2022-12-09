Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador on Thursday after the Islamic Republic's first known execution over ongoing protests there, said a diplomatic source quoted by the AFP news agency.

The source did not provide any further details on the summoning. Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock slammed the action and said the "Iranian regime's contempt for human life is boundless".

Earlier on Thursday, Iran said it had carried out what is believed to be their first execution of an individual for taking part in the protests that have gripped the country in recent months.

The man, Mohsen Shekari, was sentenced to death for closing a street in Tehran and injuring a policeman with a knife, Iranian media reported.

Mashregh News Agency, which is linked to the state military bodies of Iran, published a confession video of Shekari, apparently under duress, as he appears to be suffering from facial injuries.

Protests have gripped Iran following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Amini after she was arrested by the morality police.

Hundreds of protesters have been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest, including dozens of minors. In addition, at least six people have so far been handed death sentences over the demonstrations.

Germany has been one of the fiercest critics of the crackdown on protesters in Iran. Last month, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the European Union is considering further sanctions against Iran over its "excessive" crackdown on demonstrators.

"I am shocked that people who are peacefully demonstrating at protests in Iran are dying," he tweeted.

"We condemn the excessive violence of the security forces and stand by the people in Iran. Our EU sanctions are important. We are reviewing further steps," added Scholz.

In October, Baerbock called for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as “brutal repression” against anti-government protesters in Iran.

“Those who beat up women and girls on the street, carry off people who want nothing other than to live freely, arrest them arbitrarily and sentence them to death stand on the wrong side of history,” she said.

“We will ensure that the EU imposes entry bans on those responsible for this brutal repression and freezes their assets in the EU,” she added. “We say to people in Iran: We stand and remain by your side.”