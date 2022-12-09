The Israel Airports Authority reported on Thursday evening that a vehicle that was returned by a service provider, which is not associated with the Israel Airports Authority, was taken by a foreign national who fled with the vehicle.

There were no injuries in the incident, which is being investigated.

The Israel Airports Authority said in a statement that the incident is criminal in nature. The stolen vehicle, it said, left the Ben Gurion Airport area after it was taken by a car thief as it was running and waiting to be returned to the customer.

The driver was later arrested and was taken for questioning by the Israel Police, it added.

Ben Gurion Airport resumed its normal activities after the unusual event.

On Sunday morning, another unusual incident occurred at Ben Gurion Airport, when a vehicle broke through a checkpoint from the highway.

Following the incident, passengers in Terminal 3 were asked to lie on the floor and not move for a few minutes.

Security guards shot at the vehicle and lightly wounded one of the passengers, who tried to escape on foot. The vehicle was stopped on the road, and the two passengers, believed to have stolen the vehicle, were arrested and taken for questioning.

In September, a Palestinian Arab arrived with a stolen vehicle from Highway 1 and broke through the entrance barrier to Ben Gurion Airport.

The security guard at the gate, who was afraid of being run over, pulled out his weapon and fired one bullet at the car. The suspect fled to a gas station and abandoned the vehicle.

The suspect, a 35-year-old resident of Judea and Samaria, was caught a short time later and handed over to the police for questioning.