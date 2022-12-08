The drugs that were caught

For the third time this week, IDF soldiers on Thursday evening thwarted a drug smuggling attempt in southern Israel.

“Earlier this evening, IDF soldiers spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs into Israeli territory at the Paran Regional Brigade area,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and thwarted the smuggling attempt. The soldiers confiscated 22kg of drugs, estimated at approximately 900,000 shekels.

The drugs were transferred to the Israel Police for further processing, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

On Tuesday, IDF soldiers spotted suspects who attempted to cross from Egypt into Israeli territory and smuggle drugs.

The soldiers operated to thwart the smuggling attempt and apprehended ten suspects who crossed into Israeli territory. The suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.

In addition, the soldiers located and confiscated the drugs.