Israeli musician Itzhak Klepter, known for the 70s-era Israeli rock band Kaveret and later the pop band Tuned Tone, has passed away at the age of 72 after a music career spanning nearly five decades.

His passing drew eulogies from some of Israel's highest officials.

President Isaac Herzog wrote: "Itzhak Klepter, Churchill, a figure of many of our youths, the star of Kaveret and the king of the guitar, a gifted composer and writer. His voice and melodies will accompany us forever. May his memory be blessed."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid took to Twitter to remember him, writing "Go peacefully, Klepter, and thank you for the great soundtracks you gave us."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz commented: "Klepter has soared over the horizon and disappeared. He left us things of lasting value, smiles and the a memory of fighting the serious illness and a strong desire to play music to the approval of the audience that loved him so much - time and time again. We can only hope that he is laughing somewhere among the sun and clouds. Thank you for the songs, the free imagination, and the oh so relatable lyrics. We will miss you, and remember you through the songs you left us. My condolences to the family."

Minister of Culture and Sports Chili Tropper wrote "I feel deep sadness over the death of Itzhak Klepter, who was and will always be a central part of the Israeli soundtrack. He was a gifted musician and creator and the sounds he created were directed straight into the hearts of multitudes of Israelis, sounds that will remain even after he is gone."