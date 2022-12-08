A three-and-a-half-year-old girl from Ness Ziona was brought this evening (Thursday) to Assaf Harofeh Hospital after a safetyfence collapsed on her.

Magen David Adom paramedics attempted to resuscitate the child while bringing her to the hospital.

The trauma room team at the Children's Emergency Medicine Center at the hospital continued the resuscitation attempts at the end of which the doctors had to pronounce her dead.

MDA emergency medic Avraham Mamou said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the girl lying on the sidewalk unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury. We gave her medical treatment that included dressings and splints and evacuated her in an intensive care unit to the hospital when she was in serious condition."