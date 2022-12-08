Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is being investigated by the House Ethics Committee, it was revealed this week.

The purpose of the investigation has not been made public, the Washington Examiner reported. But the committee said in a statement on Wednesday that it was linked to the extension of a prior investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee," said the statement. "The Committee will announce its course of action in this matter following its organizational meeting and adoption of Committee Rules in the 118th Congress.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesperson Lauren Hitt told Forbes: "The congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,”

Ocasio-Cortez had been previously accused by watchdog organizations of breaking House ethics rules by borrowing jewelry and a “tax the rich” gown for the Met Gala in New York City, of which they also alleged that she attended with tickets given to her by Riley Roberts, her ex-boyfriend, which according to their claim was also in violation of ethics rules.