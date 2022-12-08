A Jewish man was killed in fighting with Russian forces Thursday.

Vladislav Shien, 21, was a resident of the town of Dnipro who volunteered for the Ukrainian military during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fell in battle.

Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman eulogized Shien, saying: "Vladislav gave his life protecting his nation. He fought with bravery since the start of the invasion. I send my condolences to his family and pray together with all of Ukraine's Jews for the recovery of the wounded and the end of the bloodshed. I again call on the world to intervene to obtain a seize fire. The situation in Ukraine is bad, many places have a shortage of electricity, water, food, and medicine."