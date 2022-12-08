The President of the World Jewish Congress, Ronald Lauder, is demanding that streaming platforms remove Ye's (formerly known as Kanye West) music from their platform.

According to a report in the New York Post, Lauder sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, in which he states that it is “unacceptable that neither Apple Music nor Spotify have removed Mr. West’s music,” as the singer continues to spread anti-Semitic rhetoric.

“Kanye West’s antisemitic tirades go beyond trafficking in conspiracy theories. He is espousing Nazism in its purest, most hateful form, and is perhaps the singular embodiment of the alarming rise of Jew-hatred in America,” the letter continues.

“As long as his hateful voice is carried on Apple and Spotify’s music streaming platforms, they are in league with those who wish harm to Jews the world over,” Lauder wrote.

Over the past month, the rapper-turned-fashion designer made multiple anti-Semitic remarks beginning with a Tweet stating that he is going to go "Death-con 3 on Jewish people." Last week, the 2024 presidential hopeful appeared on Alex Jones’ “InfoWars,” responding to criticism of his numerous outbursts – online and in person – regarding Jews.

Speaking with Jones even as his face remained completely covered with a zipped-up mask while on air, West said he “loves everyone,” including Jews, as well as Nazis.

When Jones defended West from his critics and accusations of antisemitism, saying “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi,” the rapper said he found some things about the late Nazi leader to be admirable.

“I see some good things about Hitler also,” Kanye said. “I love everyone. The Jewish people are not going to tell me 'you can love us and or you can love what we're doing to your contracts, but this guy [Adolf Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician - you cannot say out loud that he ever did anything good.' I'm done with that.”