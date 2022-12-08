IDF soldiers entered Jenin early Thursday morning in order to carry out an operation to arrest wanted persons suspected of terrorist activity.

Palestinian Arabs reported that a gun battle broke out in the area. The Palestinian Authority’s health bureau said that three terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire.

Three wanted terrorists were arrested.

In a separate operation, IDF soldiers arrested the father and brother of the terrorist who carried out Wednesday’s attempted shooting attack near Ofra. They were arrested in the Palestinian Arab village of Silwad in the Ramallah area.

In Wednesday’s incident, a terrorist opened fire at a military post at the back gate of the town of Ofra. There were no injuries.

The terrorist fled towards the village of Ein Yabrud. IDF troops from the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade fired at the terrorist's vehicle which continued to drive away.

During the chase, the suspect noticed the soldiers, got out of the vehicle and shot at them, at which point the soldiers returned fire and eliminated the terrorist. The IDF said that the neutralized terrorist is suspected of being involved in several attacks in recent days.

On Tuesday, a 19-year-old man was lightly injured in a rock-throwing attack on a road in the Hebron Hills.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic who was dispatched to the incident was shocked to discover that the injured person was his son, who was injured by broken glass. The victim was treated by the MDA team and was taken to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

At the same time as the rock attack, a driver arrived at the gate of the town of Carmel and reported that he had been shot at by two masked men who were trying to block the road.