B’nai Brith Canada on Wednesday said it is appalled by its discovery that another troubling figure attended a recent “Parliamentary Friendship Group” get-together in Ottawa.

Last week, the group was blasted for inviting Nazih Khatatba, editor-in-chief of the notoriously antisemitic newspaper Meshwar, to the gathering. B’nai Brith said it learned that, in addition to Khatatba and terrorist-praising Nabil Nasser, Mahmoud Khalil of Montreal was also invited to the gathering.

Khalil has posted several offensive items on social media, including one that called for a German superhero named Auschwitz, said B’nai Brith Canada in a statement.

Khalil also participated in a mock funeral this past summer that celebrated the Intifada, which killed thousands of innocent Israelis. He also promoted the false view that Israel – a democratic country that respects the rule of law -- is a terrorist state.

“The more we look into this gathering, the more disturbing it gets,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Last week, B’nai Brith appealed to Salma Zahid, Chair of this Friendship Group, to disavow unsavory haters who were somehow invited to this event. Unfortunately, the Jewish community has instead been met with her silence. We reiterate our appeal in the strongest of terms.”

“What is it about the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group that attracts these types of individuals? This controversy cannot be allowed to be swept under the rug,” he added.