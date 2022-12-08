International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan told a conference of the court's Assembly of State Parties that he has a "goal" to make "a visit to Palestine" in 2023, JPost reported on Wednesday.

Khan’s statement was made sometime during this week’s conference, according to the report, which also noted that he did not give any real concrete time period and mentioned “Palestine” along with other countries, like Afghanistan, which he hopes to visit – as opposed to making a specific commitment to do so.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to respond, though it has been pointed out that Israel has not received any official request to conduct a visit.

Khan’s spokespeople did not respond to clarify his intentions further.

Khan, a British lawyer, was sworn in as the ICC’s chief prosecutor in June of 2021, taking over from Fatou Bensouda.

Bensouda had announced in late 2019 that she intends to open a full investigation into alleged Israeli “war crimes”, but before opening a full probe, asked the ICC to rule on the territory over which it has jurisdiction because of the "unique and highly contested legal and factual issues attaching to this situation."

She subsequently ruled that “Palestine” is a state and the ICC has jurisdiction involving its cases.

Khan’s election as Bensouda’s successor in February of 2021 came exactly one week after the ICC ruled that Judea, Samaria, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem are within its jurisdiction, paving the way for a probe.

Until his statement this week, Khan had not taken any public action on the probe since he took office. It was unclear whether the statement was a signal of a change in policy or a throw-away statement while discussing a variety of issues.