MK Knesset Bezalel Smotrich, the chairman of the Religious Zionist Party and the designated Minister of Finance, met on Wednesday evening with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel, Mohamed Al Khaja.

The two discussed the relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and the promotion of peace and normalization with other countries in the region.

During the meeting, which was held in Smotrich's office in the Knesset and lasted about an hour, Al Khaja told MK Smotrich that since the Abraham Accords were signed, there have been excellent relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel and that he expects these relations to continue to grow.

The two also discussed the economic relations between the countries and decided to deepen those ties.

Smotrich said after the meeting that it was an important meeting and that the State of Israel should deepen its economic ties with the United Arab Emirates. "The economic cooperation between the countries contains a tremendous potential for both sides and the entire region, while taking advantage of the relative advantage of each country and its ability to contribute to the partner country."