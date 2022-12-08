The Torah portion of Vayishlach depicts the patriarch Yaakov’s struggle with a mysterious figure understood to be the archangel of Esav…a struggle that lasts "until dawn…" – alluding to Israel’s eternal struggle with the spirit of Esav until the dawn of Redemption.

In this week’s episode of the Jerusalem Lights Podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman explore the multiple dimensions of the face-off between the forces of Yaakov and Esav that have reverberated throughout the generations of Israel’s struggle, now blatantly manifest in a sharp rise of unchallenged and unchecked anti-Semitism, and personified by high-ranking representatives of the United Nations openly expressing hatred and incitement against Israel.

Calling on Jews and Gentiles who love the G-d of Israel to unite.