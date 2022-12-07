Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley last night (Tuesday) addressed a special audience of Jewish leaders and community members in Montreal, Canada. The event was hosted by the Federation CIJA, the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), and Margaret and Sylvan Adams. Participants included leaders from across the Jewish community as well as community members who are senior figures in broader political, cultural and economic spheres.

Addressing the some 200 Jewish leaders in the audience, former Ambassador Haley stressed the importance of the role of the United States in the Middle East, and the impact that had on stability in the region.

She noted, “The only way peace happens in the Middle East is if the US stands strongly and steadfastly with Israel”, and said that, “A strong America prevents war. At the end of the day, it’s about leadership, and America has to demonstrate that leadership, including absolute support for its allies like Israel.”

Reflecting on the historic impact of the Abraham Accords, Haley said, ““The Abraham Accords was the point in time the Emiratis had the courage to tell their constituency the truth about Israel. And it has transformed the region.”

Thanking former Ambassador Haley for her dedication and friendship to the Jewish community, philanthropist Sylvan Adams said, “Today, the Jewish community around the world is suffering from an increase in antisemitism, and Israel remains on high alert from the growing Iranian nuclear threat – both of which are issues which Ambassador Haley courageously fought to combat on the world stage.”

Gail Adelson-Marcovitz, National Chair of CIJA, added, “Jewish leadership are increasingly on the front line of advocacy for the Jewish people and Jewish state. These types of events are incredibly valuable in providing them with the necessary insights to serve as effective spokespeople for the Jewish community, and we are grateful to Sylvan Adams for facilitating such opportunities.”

