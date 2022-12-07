Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers employed two people to search four of his properties for more classified documents, CNN reported.

The independent team searched through Trump Tower in New York City, the Bedminster golf club and two other properties belonging to Trump, a source told the news network.

The searches were conducted as the Justice Department remained uncertain if all classified materials had been sent back to Washington.

The searches were made under the watch of Trump’s legal advisors, according to the source. The lawyers offered federal investigators the chance to observe the search at Bedminster but they turned them down because they were not conducted by law enforcement.

The other three searched were conducted without an invitation to the DOJ after they turned down observing the first search, the source said.