In an interview with Esti Perez on Reshet Bet Radio, Rabbi Chaim Druckman, Head of the Religious Zionist Rabbinate, said today (Wednesday) that if the suspicions of sexual harassment against Rabbi Tzvi Thau are true, "he should be hanged."

After the interview, Rabbi Druckman published a clarification in which he said that the words "hang him" were meant as criticism of the heated discourse in Israeli society that seeks to pass judgment even before the police investigation has ended, an indictment has been filed, and the trial has been decided.

In the interview, Rabbi Druckman clarified that he does not know anything about Rabbi Thau's case and that it is right that the police will investigate and, as necessary, proceed according to the law. “Any attempt to derive a different message from these words is inappropriate and incorrect,'' said Rabbi Druckman.

Rabbi Druckman said that, in his opinion "everything is gossip" and that people "look for things from the last century" and gossip about them. But he qualified this, saying that if this turns out to be true, "one should conduct oneself as appropriate to such a reality."

In addition, Rabbi Druckman addressed the issue of recruiting women into the army and said: "I don't think women should be in the army. But given modern society, if they are there, they should not serve together with men, but separately."

Regarding his attitude to the LGBT community, he said that in his opinion there is no reason to differentiate between them and others: "They are like every human being, created by G-d, and that is how they should be treated."

Regarding concern among some sectors of the public in anticipation of the incoming government, Rabbi Druckman expressed hope that they will do good things, and made it clear that he does not think it is necessary to make "dramatic" changes but to "behave naturally". Along with this, he expressed his support for unity including the political extremes, and said that, in his opinion, even if there is no unity, "we should treat each other as one treats members of one’s family".