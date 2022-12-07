Raphael Warnock has won re-election to the US Senate in Georgia, NBC News projected on Tuesday night.

CNN followed with a similar projection several minutes later.

Warnock defeated former NFL player Herschel Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, in a runoff. The runoff was necessary after neither candidate was able to receive more than 50% of the vote during the midterm election on November 8.

His victory gives the Democrats a 51-seat majority in the Senate, though had he lost, Vice Kamala Harris would have maintained her tie-breaking vote.

While the Democrats won the majority in the Senate, the Republican Party won control of the US House of Representatives, giving it leverage to stop President Joe Biden’s legislation.