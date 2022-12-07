MK Danny Danon (Likud) stated on Tuesday that if he were to be offered a ministerial position in a rotation, he would turn down the offer.

"If, for example, a Minister of Education or a Minister of Transportation is appointed and he only comes to the position for two years, what power does he have in the ministry to lead changes? How is he perceived by the professional echelon?" Danon wondered in an interview with Channel 12 News.

"If, for example, they offer me to be a minister for a two-year period, I will not enter the ministry, I will choose not to go in for two years. I hope we do not get there," he added.

Danon also responded to comments by MK David Bitan, who said that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu does not know how to negotiate. "David Bitan has a unique style. Maybe we should have put him on the negotiation team, to lower the demands of the coalition partners."

Danon's comments regarding rotations come after Aryeh Deri and Bezalel Smotrich put together a mechanism to solve the issue of the distribution of ministerial portfolios, which stipulates there will be a rotation in the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of the Interior.