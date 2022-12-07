A man was arrested on Tuesday after an egg was thrown in the direction of King Charles III during a walkabout in Luton, Sky News reported.

A suspect in his 20s was in custody on suspicion of common assault after he was detained in St. George's Square, Bedfordshire Police said.

The King was temporarily steered away from crowds outside the town hall by security staff following the incident, but continued to shake hands with the public after being moved to a different area, according to the Sky News report.

The incident marks the second time in a month that someone has thrown eggs at the king.

In early November, a 23-year-old man was arrested after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident occurred as the king and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

Video footage showed several eggs being thrown and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple.