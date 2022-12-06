The Likud and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) parties on Tuesday evening signed an agreement regarding the roles that UTJ will receive in the new government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Since an extension had to be requested from the president, we have now signed that the issue of positions has been agreed upon, and tomorrow there will be a meeting on the fundamental issues," UTJ said.

The agreement stipulates that UTJ chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf will be appointed Minister of Construction and Housing, including the Israel Land Authority, Moshe Gafni will be appointed chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee and MK Uri Maklev will be a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Transportation.

Meir Porush will be appointed Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage. Yaakov Asher will chair the Internal Affairs and Environment Committee.

Yisrael Eichler will chair the Labor and Welfare Committee and Yaakov Tesler will be appointed deputy minister in the Ministry of Welfare or another ministry to be agreed upon with the Prime Minister.

Yitzhak Pindrus, who is expected to enter the Knesset under the Norwegian law, will receive the chairmanship of the Committee for Public Petitions.