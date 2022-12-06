With the deadline for the formation of the new government only days away, Likud MK May Golan blasted critics of Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition in an interview with ILTV.

“We're looking at what the people have chosen, and the people have chosen right-wing government,” Golan said.

She described the previous government as “very bad.”

“Luckily now this money won't go to people who really didn't know how to run the Knesset but will go to people that will actually do something for the citizens of of Israel.”

Asked about whether MK Avi Maoz’s appointment to the Jewish Identity portfolio was a “miscalculation,” Golan said that she “would rather have 5,000 Avi Maoz’s in the Knesset instead of one Ofer Cassif, I would rather have 5,000 Avi Maoz’s instead of one Ayman Odeh.”

“Let's emphasize that, because Avi Maoz is a person who cares about the State of Israel, wants it to remain safe and keep it Jewish,” she said.

“It's very important to realize what Avi Maoz has received in his job,” she added. “He received the option to implement study programs [in which] the principal of the school will be able to choose from within 3,000 programs that are chosen, some of them by the way are pro-Palestinian and very against Zionism, so I'm glad and relaxed that Avi Maoz will have the ability to implement the Jewish character of our children and their education.”

Commenting on the historic right-wing nature of the new government, Golan stressed that their aim is to implement the agenda they were elected on.

“Other people, the left-wing and the fake right-wingers that ran in the other government, everything that they promised disappeared completely, and not just disappeared. They always hid from the people they were supposed to sit with,” she said.

“On the other hand, everything that we promised is very transparent. Everyone knows we're not hiding anything and it's a fact that everything we said that we will do and whoever we said that will sit in this government is happening right now.”

Speaking about judicial reform and security, she said: “I want a very strong independent Supreme Court but it cannot be a dictatorship in a fake democracy. It cannot continue. And of course the most important thing is personal safety people have been feeling for the last two years that their safety is gone. They're afraid to go in the streets. They're afraid to go into some cities. They're scared to say something. They're thinking twice and three times sometimes if they take their children on Saturdays to certain gardens. This cannot continue. We have to bring back safety to the citizens.”